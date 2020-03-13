Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €128.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €108.87 ($126.59).

MRK opened at €89.58 ($104.16) on Monday. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a fifty-two week high of €115.00 ($133.72). The company’s 50-day moving average is €116.42 and its 200 day moving average is €107.75.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

