Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €128.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €108.87 ($126.59).

MRK opened at €89.58 ($104.16) on Monday. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a fifty-two week high of €115.00 ($133.72). The company’s 50-day moving average is €116.42 and its 200 day moving average is €107.75.

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

