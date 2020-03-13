Melvin Carlisle Acquires 1,500 Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Stock

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) CFO Melvin Carlisle purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $11,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $221.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.19 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a net margin of 52.65% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s payout ratio is 86.11%.

OCSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 643,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 146,748 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 636,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 31,024 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income in the 4th quarter worth about $4,646,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 268,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 25,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

