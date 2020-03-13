Melanie Allibon Buys 100,000 Shares of Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) Stock

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) insider Melanie Allibon bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,000.00 ($9,929.08).

ASX:BOL opened at A$0.11 ($0.08) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 million and a P/E ratio of -4.58. Boom Logistics Limited has a 12 month low of A$0.12 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of A$0.19 ($0.13). The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.15.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. Boom Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.67%.

Boom Logistics Limited provides crane logistics and lifting solutions to resource, energy, utility, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Lifting Solutions and Labour Hire. It offers mobile and crawler cranes for wet and dry hire with short term or long term hire facilities; tailored elevated work platform (EWP) solutions with a fleet of travel towers and access equipment, and associated services; and project management services.

