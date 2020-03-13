Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Meet Group had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of MEET opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $420.64 million, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.44. Meet Group has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In other Meet Group news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,993. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Frederic Beckley sold 45,061 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $315,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 239,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,782,972 shares of company stock worth $23,199,673. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Meet Group Company Profile
The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.
