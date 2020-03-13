Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Major Shareholder Sells $14,016,778.37 in Stock

Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 2,264,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $14,016,778.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,413,488 shares of Meet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $8,537,467.52.

NASDAQ MEET opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85. Meet Group Inc has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $414.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Meet Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Meet Group Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Meet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Meet Group by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 36,462 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Meet Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,280,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 284,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Meet Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 68,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Meet Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 55,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEET. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Roth Capital downgraded Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from to in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

