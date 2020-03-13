Mayne Pharma Group (ASX:MYX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.47

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd (ASX:MYX) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.28. Mayne Pharma Group shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 10,839,290 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $512.12 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.47.

Get Mayne Pharma Group alerts:

In related news, insider Bruce Mathieson acquired 3,112,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$983,621.42 ($697,603.84).

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The company also offers oral drug delivery systems; and contract development and manufacturing services to third-party customers.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Mayne Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayne Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.