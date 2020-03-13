Maxim Group Increases Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target to

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Maxim Group from to in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.91.

NASDAQ:INO traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.23. 33,533,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,520,392. The firm has a market cap of $848.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.16. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 828,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,722,645.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim purchased 22,500 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $69,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,198.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,584,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 362,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

