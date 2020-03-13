Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Set at C$7.50 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 price objective on Maverix Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$7.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of C$3.62 and a 1 year high of C$5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.76.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

