Mason Resources (TSE:MNR) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Mason Resources (TSE:MNR) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.25 to C$2.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Mason Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69. Mason Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.40.

Mason Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for copper. The company primarily holds 100% interests in Ann Mason copper-molybdenum porphyry project in the Yerington district of Nevada.

