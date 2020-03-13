Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 13.65 Per Share

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.65 ($0.18) per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:MSLH opened at GBX 692.50 ($9.11) on Friday. Marshalls has a 1 year low of GBX 539 ($7.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 876 ($11.52). The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 782.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 754.64.

MSLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Marshalls from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Marshalls currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 564.17 ($7.42).

In related news, insider Tim Pile sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 828 ($10.89), for a total transaction of £13,248 ($17,426.99). Also, insider Martyn Coffey acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 646 ($8.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,380 ($25,493.29). Insiders have purchased a total of 3,057 shares of company stock worth $1,983,122 over the last three months.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

