Mark Scucchi Buys 5,700 Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Stock

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) CFO Mark Scucchi acquired 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,654.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,064.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.99. Range Resources Corp. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $11.54.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.43 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 60.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RRC. Piper Sandler cut Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank cut Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,802,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Range Resources by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,054,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $116,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,684,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Range Resources by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,544,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,958 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,840,000.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

