Mariner LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 6.93% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $53,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVOG. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 210,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,876,000 after buying an additional 52,431 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of IVOG stock traded down $11.95 on Friday, hitting $106.94. The stock had a trading volume of 127,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,413. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $106.34 and a 1 year high of $153.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.02.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.