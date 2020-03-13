Mariner LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 400,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,446 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $47,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,853,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $341,696,000 after buying an additional 34,685 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 118,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 132,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after buying an additional 40,655 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOW traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.72. 115,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,223,535. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.30. The company has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.15.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

