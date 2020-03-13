Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.7% of Mariner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mariner LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $69,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.13.

Shares of JPM traded up $6.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.98. 6,452,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,701,364. The company has a market cap of $294.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $86.32 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.