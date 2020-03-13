Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 761,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $63,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $57.73. 83,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,935,244. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

