Mariner LLC Has $56.81 Million Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,382 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60,975 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $56,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,612,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 790,787 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $49.51. 1,253,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,099,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.27.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

