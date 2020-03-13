Mariner LLC Has $53.76 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,120,946 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,146 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $53,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,626,000 after purchasing an additional 288,013 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Cisco Systems by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from to in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

Shares of CSCO traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,830,804. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

