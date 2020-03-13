Mariner LLC Has $45.43 Million Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 33,508 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Becton Dickinson and worth $45,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 48.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 11.2% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.61. 53,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,997. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $220.54 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The firm has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 11,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total transaction of $3,196,388.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,475,937.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,068 shares of company stock worth $33,334,060. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Cowen cut Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet cut Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

