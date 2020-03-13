Mariner LLC Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,462 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,555 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.9% of Mariner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mariner LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $90,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,461,802,000 after purchasing an additional 614,433 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,708,324,000 after acquiring an additional 539,880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,375,363,000 after acquiring an additional 118,843 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,202,086,000 after acquiring an additional 35,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $297.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.73. The stock had a trading volume of 190,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,328,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $263.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.15.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

