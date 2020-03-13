Mariner LLC Acquires 37,247 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 620,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,247 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.9% of Mariner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $90,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 113,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 95,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,250,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,350,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.56 and a 200 day moving average of $138.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $124.50 and a 1-year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

