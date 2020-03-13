Mariner LLC Acquires 125,895 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,895 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.3% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $124,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,862 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,899,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,947,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,899 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $7.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.90. 381,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,666,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.71. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $99.09 and a one year high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.