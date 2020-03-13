Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $1,444,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $1,631,000.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total value of $1,535,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $1,724,700.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $1,729,100.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,673,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.73, for a total transaction of $1,787,300.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.92, for a total transaction of $1,839,200.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.45, for a total transaction of $1,904,500.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.40, for a total transaction of $1,894,000.00.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.17. 463,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,576,902. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.23. The stock has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a PE ratio of 694.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. State Street Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after acquiring an additional 762,963 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after buying an additional 113,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,926,876,000 after buying an additional 339,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,421,342,000 after buying an additional 227,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,322,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Cfra raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.45.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

