Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at National Bank Financial

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MFC. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CSFB set a C$29.00 target price on Manulife Financial and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.29.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$16.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.99. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$16.08 and a 12-month high of C$27.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 14,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.04, for a total value of C$371,263.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,817.53. Also, Director Brian Collins sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.04, for a total value of C$51,092.05.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

