Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.24

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.24 and traded as low as $5.07. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 23,458 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOAN. ValuEngine lowered Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOAN. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 75,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the period. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.