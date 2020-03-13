Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $56.44

Magellan Financial Group Ltd (ASX:MFG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.44 and traded as low as $46.44. Magellan Financial Group shares last traded at $46.44, with a volume of 1,334,270 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$64.17 and its 200 day moving average price is A$56.29.

Get Magellan Financial Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.929 dividend. This is a boost from Magellan Financial Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Magellan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.48%.

Magellan Financial Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provide its services to high net worth, retail, and institutional investors. Magellan Financial Group is based in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.