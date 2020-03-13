Madison Jobe Sells 210 Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Stock

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) insider Madison Jobe sold 210 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $15,884.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Madison Jobe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of Wingstop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59.

Shares of WING stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.84. Wingstop Inc has a 12 month low of $63.92 and a 12 month high of $107.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.93, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

WING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,170,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 203,130 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,322,000 after acquiring an additional 169,039 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,725,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,252.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 123,803 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

