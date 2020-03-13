Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Downgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral”

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.
LONE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 87,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,128. Lonestar Resources US has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $21.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20.
About Lonestar Resources US
Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.
