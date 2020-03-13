Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Downgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral”

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

LONE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 87,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,128. Lonestar Resources US has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $21.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LONE. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 241,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

