Lodge Hill Capital LLC Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 115,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,865,000. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for about 2.9% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

LYB traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.74. The stock had a trading volume of 177,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.47. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

