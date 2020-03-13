LocalCoinSwap Market Cap Achieves $182,443.31 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $182,443.31 and approximately $51,281.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00038968 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00384540 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000960 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017922 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00011234 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002453 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00012543 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

