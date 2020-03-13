Livongo Health (LVGO) and Its Competitors Financial Review

Livongo Health (NASDAQ: LVGO) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Livongo Health to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Livongo Health and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livongo Health 0 1 8 0 2.89 Livongo Health Competitors 949 3199 6385 319 2.56

Livongo Health presently has a consensus target price of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 69.12%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 116.10%. Given Livongo Health’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Livongo Health has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.6% of Livongo Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Livongo Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livongo Health -32.34% -53.73% -17.10% Livongo Health Competitors -4.26% -8.39% -3.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Livongo Health and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Livongo Health $170.20 million -$55.37 million -25.42 Livongo Health Competitors $8.43 billion $1.63 billion 37.67

Livongo Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Livongo Health. Livongo Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Livongo Health peers beat Livongo Health on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications. Its products include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. The company was formerly known as EosHealth, Inc. and changed its name to Livongo Health, Inc. in 2014. Livongo Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

