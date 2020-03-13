Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CEO Michael Rapino Acquires 25,650 Shares

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CEO Michael Rapino bought 25,650 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,837.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,420,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,336,628.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LYV traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $38.66. 251,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,843,189. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -558.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average of $68.25. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $402,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 42.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 46,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 10.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

