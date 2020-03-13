Linde (NYSE:LIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Linde (NYSE:LIN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Pareto Securities raised Linde to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.41.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $158.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.66. Linde has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Linde will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 8.6% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

