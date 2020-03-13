Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,278,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.92% of Limelight Networks worth $9,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 129,954 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 342,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

LLNW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. 22,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,521. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $530.20 million, a P/E ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLNW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

Limelight Networks Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

