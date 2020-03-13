Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Reaches $1.54 on Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $5.93 million and $3.86 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $1.54 or 0.00027656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 37.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00665382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00017128 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00011349 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000280 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002131 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

