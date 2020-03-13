Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $226.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.55 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,685. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $135.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.40, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

