LIFE (LIFE) Hits Market Capitalization of $700,797.02

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, LIFE has traded 48.8% lower against the US dollar. LIFE has a market cap of $700,797.02 and approximately $5,940.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LIFE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LIFE

LIFE’s launch date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken . LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, CoinExchange, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

