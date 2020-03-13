LiDCO Group’s (LID) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020 // Comments off

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of LiDCO Group (LON:LID) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:LID opened at GBX 5.25 ($0.07) on Monday. LiDCO Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 6.50 ($0.09). The company has a market cap of $12.82 million and a PE ratio of -8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.72.

LiDCO Group Company Profile

LiDCO Group Plc develops, manufactures, and sells hemodynamic monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, the United States, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company provides a range of closed and open pressure monitoring sets for use in the ICU, operating department, and Cath labs; and Stimpod NMS 450X, a quantitative neuromuscular blocking agent monitor.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LiDCO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiDCO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.