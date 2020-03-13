Liberum Capital Trims Safestay (LON:SSTY) Target Price to GBX 50

Safestay (LON:SSTY) had its price objective cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 50 ($0.66) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON:SSTY opened at GBX 19.60 ($0.26) on Tuesday. Safestay has a one year low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a one year high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The stock has a market cap of $12.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.15.

In other news, insider Larry Glenn Lipman purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £9,500 ($12,496.71).

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, school groups, young adults, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

