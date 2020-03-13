Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SLP stock opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.61) on Monday. Sylvania Platinum has a twelve month low of GBX 25.50 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 67 ($0.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $131.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 41.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in South Africa and Mauritius. It primarily extracts for platinum group based metals, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. The company holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb, Grasvally, and Volspruit projects.

