Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of SLP stock opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.61) on Monday. Sylvania Platinum has a twelve month low of GBX 25.50 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 67 ($0.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $131.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 41.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
About Sylvania Platinum
