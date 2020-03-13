Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Network International (LON:NETW)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Network International (LON:NETW) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 635 ($8.35) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 680 ($8.95).

NETW has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Network International from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 640 ($8.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Network International from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 648 ($8.52).

Shares of NETW opened at GBX 436.50 ($5.74) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 589.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 571.88. Network International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 417.50 ($5.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 656 ($8.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.02, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa region. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including card solutions, processing and card management solutions, and issuer solutions value added services; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance solutions, direct acquiring and acquirer processing solutions, and a range of value added services.

