Liberum Capital Lowers Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Price Target to GBX 150

Mind Gym (LON:MIND) had its price objective trimmed by Liberum Capital from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of MIND stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.64) on Monday. Mind Gym has a twelve month low of GBX 110 ($1.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 207 ($2.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $124.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 182.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 154.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18.
About Mind Gym
