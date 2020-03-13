Liberum Capital Lowers Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Price Target to GBX 150

Mind Gym (LON:MIND) had its price objective trimmed by Liberum Capital from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MIND stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.64) on Monday. Mind Gym has a twelve month low of GBX 110 ($1.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 207 ($2.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $124.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 182.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 154.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18.

Get Mind Gym alerts:

About Mind Gym

Mind Gym PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides management development training and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Gym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Gym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.