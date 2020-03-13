Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Short Interest Update

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the February 13th total of 5,320,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 891,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.89. 777,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $365.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $397.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000.

LBRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

