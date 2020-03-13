Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.80. Desjardins also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

LB has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.20.

LB opened at C$28.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$27.70 and a one year high of C$46.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.99%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

