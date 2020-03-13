LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) Receives $11.61 Consensus PT from Brokerages

LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.61.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. BBA Icatu Securities raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on LATAM Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Itau Unibanco upgraded LATAM Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th.
LTM stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. LATAM Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.37.
About LATAM Airlines Group
LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.
