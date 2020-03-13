KT Corp (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Update

KT Corp (NYSE:KT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 802,800 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the February 13th total of 935,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 750,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in KT by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,272,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of KT by 636.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,369,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,566 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in KT by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 4,193,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,903,000 after purchasing an additional 926,118 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in KT by 955.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 989,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 896,047 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in KT by 370.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 848,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 668,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KT stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 300,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,149. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. KT has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

