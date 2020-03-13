Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €72.90 ($84.77) price objective on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krones presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €68.79 ($79.99).

Shares of KRN stock opened at €46.30 ($53.84) on Monday. Krones has a 1-year low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a 1-year high of €88.85 ($103.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €61.35.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

