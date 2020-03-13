Klimatas (KTS) Trading Down 56.3% Over Last 7 Days

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 56.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $7,587.14 and $147.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00297206 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003263 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00013646 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00001085 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 67.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

KTS is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com . Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

