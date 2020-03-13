KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) versus Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Financial Analysis

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) and Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Corenergy Infrastructure Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00 Corenergy Infrastructure Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus price target of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 28.64%. Given KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is more favorable than Corenergy Infrastructure Trust.

Profitability

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 48.01% 8.55% 1.78% Corenergy Infrastructure Trust 4.75% 1.16% 0.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $115.47 million 8.03 $89.96 million $1.67 9.66 Corenergy Infrastructure Trust $85.95 million 2.87 $4.08 million $3.83 4.73

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Corenergy Infrastructure Trust. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.6%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out 103.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust pays out 78.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust beats Corenergy Infrastructure Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

