KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Cut to $30.00

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

KKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.10. 3,304,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,313. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert H. Lewin purchased 50,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.