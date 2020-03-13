KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

KIGRY stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.49. KION GRP AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

